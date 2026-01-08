UNRWA Terminates Contracts Of Several Staff Outside Gaza Due To Financial Crisis
In an official letter sent to staff, UNRWA stated that it had made every possible effort to provide and secure the necessary funds to support current programs and meet staff salary obligations, but the financial situation "continued to deteriorate," noting that this is what prompted it to take these "difficult decisions."
This decision comes in the context of an unprecedented financial crisis that UNRWA has been suffering for months, which it says has worsened sharply since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2013, and the subsequent political and financial pressures on the agency, including the suspension or reduction of funding from several donor countries.
