Military Use To Acquire Greenland Isn't Off The Table - White House

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is "discussing a range of options" to acquire Greenland, making clear that using the US military is not off the table.

"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Tuesday statement to CNN.

"The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the US Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," the statement added.

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt announced that she had requested a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the recent statements issued by the US government.

Motzfeldt said in in a Facebook post that Greenland had made the request along with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen.