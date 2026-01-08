Over 37,000 Irregular Migrants Voluntarily Deported From Libya In 2025
This came in a statement from the agency following a meeting held by Interior Minister Essam Abu Zriba with the Head of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency Salah Al Khafifi to follow up on the results of the work during 2025 and to review the agency's plan for 2026.
The meeting included a review of the agency's annual report, which included data and statistics on the number of irregular migrants who were apprehended, in addition to deportation procedures that were carried out through land and air ports, in accordance with legal and humanitarian controls and international standards.
The meeting also discussed the logistical and security challenges facing Libya, as it is one of the main transit countries for irregular migrants.
Libya has been witnessing increasing waves of irregular migration for years, which has affected security, economic and service aspects, prompting the authorities to intensify their efforts to apprehend violators and regulate deportation operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment