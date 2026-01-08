Over 37,000 Irregular Migrants Voluntarily Deported From Libya In 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Libya's Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency reported that more than 37,000 irregular migrants were returned to their countries in 2025 as part of the voluntary return program, within the framework of the security and regulatory measures implemented by the Libyan authorities to confront irregular migration flows.

This came in a statement from the agency following a meeting held by Interior Minister Essam Abu Zriba with the Head of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency Salah Al Khafifi to follow up on the results of the work during 2025 and to review the agency's plan for 2026.

The meeting included a review of the agency's annual report, which included data and statistics on the number of irregular migrants who were apprehended, in addition to deportation procedures that were carried out through land and air ports, in accordance with legal and humanitarian controls and international standards.

The meeting also discussed the logistical and security challenges facing Libya, as it is one of the main transit countries for irregular migrants.

Libya has been witnessing increasing waves of irregular migration for years, which has affected security, economic and service aspects, prompting the authorities to intensify their efforts to apprehend violators and regulate deportation operations.