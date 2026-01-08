Trump 'Greenlights' Bill On Sanctions Against Russia Senator Graham

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Graham stated this on Wednesday on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

He recalled that he had been working on the document for several months together with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and other politicians. Today, the president "greenlit" this bill.

"This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent," Graham noted.

Zelensky discusses diplomatic efforts for peace with Polish Senate Marshal

According to him, the law "will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin's war machine." It will also give him "tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin's bloodbath against Ukraine." The senator expressed hope for strong bipartisan support for the document "as early as next week."

As Ukrinform reported, Graham and Blumenthal submitted to the U.S. Senate a bill that предусматривает additional pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions on countries that purchase its energy resources. In November, Graham stated that the U.S. president supports this initiative and that Congress is ready to move it forward.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here