Harbin Showcases Massive Ice City

An ice city of breathtaking beauty has been built in Harbin, China, Azernews reports.

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow World Festival has officially opened, transforming the city into a frozen wonderland. This year, ice castles, sculptures, skating rinks, and slides cover an impressive 600,000 square meters.

One of the festival's main attractions is a 24-meter-tall“Mr. Snowman.” Craftsmen spent four days sculpting the giant figure, using around 5,000 cubic meters of snow.

The festival has been held in Harbin since 1985. What began as a modest ice lantern exhibition has grown into one of the largest snow and ice festivals in the world, drawing millions of visitors each year from across the globe.

Many of the ice structures are illuminated at night with colorful LED lights, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere and turning the frozen sculptures into glowing works of art. For many visitors, Harbin is not just a winter festival, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience that showcases how extreme cold can be transformed into extraordinary beauty.