Today In Kuwait's History


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) --

1930 -- Chairman of the Shura Council Hamad Abdullah Al-Sager died at the age 59. He became chairman in 1921.
1955 -- The social affairs department issued identity cards for non-Kuwaiti servants working in government or private sector, charging each one Rupee.
1967 -- Al-Sahel Sports Club was proclaimed. The club was located in Abu Hulaifa suburb.
2003 -- Kuwait Petrochemicals Company's headquarters in Sabahiya area was inaugurated. PIC was established in 1963.
2013 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill amending the electoral law, stipulating that a voter is entitled to cast a single ballot in his/her constituency -- rather than four votes.
2017 -- The first conference for the Arab women media personnel was held under the theme, "Media and Violence."

2019 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill to regulate the exchange of credit information. (end)
