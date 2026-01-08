Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: Pink City Grapples With Dense Fog, Cold Wave IMD Issues Alert
Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: Dense fog, cold wave continue in Rajasthan. Visibility less than 50 meters in many districts, including Jaipur, Sikar. IMD issued cold day, fog warning for 4 districts. The cold is likely to persist for next 3-5 days
Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe cold and dense fog are hitting most of Rajasthan, including Jaipur. Visibility in many areas dropped below 50 meters, disrupting daily life.
Dense fog covered Jaipur for a second straight day. Low wind and high humidity are preventing it from clearing, keeping it chilly.
Sikar is one of the coldest spots in Rajasthan, with a minimum temperature of 4.5°C recorded in the last 24 hours.
The weather department has issued a cold day and dense fog warning for Bundi, Karauli, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur for Thursday.
According to the IMD, a cold day is declared when the maximum temperature drops 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal, a situation now seen in many Rajasthan districts.
The forecast suggests the cold wave will persist for 3-5 days. An orange fog alert is in effect for mornings.
