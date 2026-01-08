Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much Read On

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office even in its fifth week, rewriting records with strong weekday holds, historic week-five numbers, and a new milestone as the highest-earning Hindi film ever

Despite entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable stability at the box office. On Day 34, the film earned an estimated Rs 4.25 crore, with the Hindi version recording 10.69 percent occupancy. The film created history by registering the biggest fifth-weekend collection ever, earning Rs 33.25 crore in just three days, surpassing Chhaava's Rs 30 crore record. Although collections dipped slightly on Monday, the film maintained steady numbers through Tuesday and Wednesday, taking its fifth-week total to an estimated Rs 47 crore.

Dhurandhar's week-wise India nett collections highlight its extraordinary box office journey. The film earned Rs 207.25 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 253.25 crore in Week 2. Even as expected drops set in, Week 3 brought in Rs 172 crore and Week 4 added Rs 106.5 crore. Week 5, currently at Rs 47 crore, marks the first time the film is likely to stay under the Rs 50 crore mark, yet it remains an exceptional achievement for a fifth-week run.

By the end of Day 34, Dhurandhar's India nett collection stood at Rs 786 crore, with gross domestic earnings touching Rs 943 crore. Overseas markets contributed an additional Rs 284 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 1227 crore. According to producer data, the film has officially become the highest-earning Hindi film ever, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule's lifetime Hindi nett collection. It has also moved ahead of blockbusters like Jawan and Stree 2, cementing its place at the top of Hindi cinema's box office history.