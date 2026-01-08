Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 7: Agastya Nanda's Movie On A Roll Check Collection Here

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 7: Agastya Nanda's film isn't showing any growth. Its box office figures have been steadily declining on working days. Here's the occupancy and collections for the film's seventh day of release

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' marks the late veteran actor Dharmendra's final screen appearance. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, makes his silver screen debut with the film. In addition to Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Shah.

Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' didn't resonate well with audiences. Based on Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, 'Ikkis' flopped on weekdays. Its earnings haven't reached even 2 crore rupees.

Ikkis had an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.57% on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Morning shows: 4.29%, Afternoon shows: 8.53%, Evening shows: 9.90% were reserved. Night show figures will be available on late morning of January 8.

Even after seven days of release, the film hasn't crossed the ₹25 crore mark at the box office. Let's see how much it earned on its seventh day of release.

Reviews

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's war drama has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. According to a report by SaccNilk, the film earned ₹1.66 crore at the box office on its sixth day of release. On the seventh day, January 7th, the film earned just ₹0.68 crore (till 7 PM). However, the overnight figures are still awaited.

Collection

The total collection of the movie 'Ikkis' has reached ₹23.78 crore. The film earned its highest gross on its release day, when it collected ₹7 crore. Since then, its earnings have been steadily declining.