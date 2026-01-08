Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Morning And Partial Sunshine On Thursday

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for January 8. Expect a cold day with hazy sunshine, temperatures from 13°C to 27°C. Find out sunrise/sunset times & wind speed.

Hyderabad is expected to have some sunshine with clouds on Thursday, January 8. The day will feel cold, especially during the morning and evening, with haze softening the sunlight.

Max temperature: 27°C

Min temperature: 13°C

The maximum temperature will be around 27°C, while the minimum will drop to about 13°C. This means the day will begin with chilly conditions and warm slightly by afternoon.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 28°C. Even with some sunshine, the air will remain cool through most of the day.

On January 8, the sun rose at around 6:48 am and will set at about 5:57 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east-southeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the cold feeling, particularly in the early hours.