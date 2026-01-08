Prabhas' The Raja Saab Set For GRAND Release In Andhra Paid Premieres Planned

The Raja Saab will be published in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Because of the great cast and extensive reach, the production team has set high hopes for the picture, which will be released in theatres on January 9.

The Raja Saab Ticket Price: The film The Raja Saab, which stars the highly acclaimed actor Prabhas, appears to be a strong competitor at the box office. Its premiere date is January 9, and fans are eagerly anticipating it.

Furthermore, the film crew has excellent news to share: the government of Andhra Pradesh has approved an increase in ticket prices. The formal decree specifies that ticket prices for both paid premieres and regular showing of The Raja Saab will be hiked across the state beginning this week.

The movie's paid premiere is on Thursday, with private screenings priced up to ₹1,000. Regular screenings will begin on January 9, with updated ticket rates. The government ordered a ₹150 increase in ticket rates, resulting in a single-screen theatre ticket costing ₹295.

Multiplex ticket prices have increased by up to ₹200, with a single seat costing ₹377 for the first 10 days of the movie's premiere. Furthermore, the film team has been authorised to give five episodes every day throughout this period.

Prabhas is the primary actor in Raja Saab, and other artists on the mainstage include Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Prabhas plays Raja Saab, a devoted grandson of his grandmother, who Zarina Wahab plays.

The movie will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Because of the great cast and extensive reach, the production team has set high hopes for the picture, which will be released in theatres on January 9.