Purecipher And Hawk Cyber Security Sign Strategic MOU

Artificial Immune System for AI Security and Data Integrity

Advancing Trusted AI and Secure Data Tokenization

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PureCipher Inc., a deep-tech AI security company pioneering tamper-evident data integrity and trusted AI systems, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hawk Cyber Security, a technology integrator specializing in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced systems engineering.The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration on secure, resilient, and trustworthy AI-enabled and tokenization systems across public and private sectors, globally. The initial focus would be USA and the European Union, including Great Britain. As the first initiative under the agreement, the parties will jointly pursue a funded project focused on AI-assisted data tokenization, combining tamper-evident data protection, verifiable data provenance, secure, interception-resistant communications, and immutable blockchain technologies. The project will deliver a robust and practical response to the growing demands for data security, transparency, and true data ownership.The initial project will integrate PureCipher's Artificial Immune System (AIS) technologies, including OmniSealTM for tamper-evident data sealing and provenance, alongside advanced secure communication techniques, to enable data tokenization architectures that protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle. This approach ensures that data used by AI systems remains authentic, traceable, and resistant to manipulation, interception, or unauthorized modification.“AI systems are only as trustworthy as the data they rely on,” said Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher.“This collaboration allows us to pair AI-assisted data tokenization with cryptographically verifiable integrity and secure communications, creating a foundation for AI systems that can be trusted in high-stakes environments.”“As AI becomes deeply embedded in critical systems, protecting data integrity and trust is no longer optional,” said Greg Digsby, Founder and CEO of Hawk Cyber Security.“This collaboration with PureCipher allows us to deliver AI-assisted data tokenization solutions that are secure by design, tamper-evident, and resilient across the full data lifecycle.”“Secure data is the foundation of trustworthy AI. By deploying advanced tokenization frameworks, based on PureCipher's technology, across US and Europe, we are redefining how sensitive data is protected, governed, and owned; bringing transparency, compliance, and accountability to an AI-enabled digital economy.” Remarked by Dr. Nikos Bogonikolos, Chief Science Officer of Hawk Cyber Security.“Together, PureCipher and Hawk Cyber Security are setting a new standard for how AI-enabled systems are secured; where data integrity, trust, and resilience are built in from the start rather than added as an afterthought,” said Chin and Digsby jointly.“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enable AI systems that organizations can deploy with confidence, even in the most demanding and regulated environments.”About PureCipherPureCipher is a pioneer in AI security and data integrity, committed to protecting national interests through advanced, quantum-resilient technologies. The company's product suite includes OmniSealTM, a patent pending tamper-evident technology, Noise-Based Communication for stealth transmission, and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) enabled AI processing. Leveraging expertise in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, PureCipherTM aims to create a safer and more trustworthy world.Contact: PureCipherTM CommunicationsEmail:...Website:About Hawk Cyber SecurityHawk Cyber Security is a leading technology integrator specializing in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced systems engineering. The company designs and deploys secure solutions for critical infrastructure environments, protecting organizations against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Backed by a team of seasoned subject matter experts with deep expertise across AI, quantum computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Hawk Cyber Security delivers innovative, resilient security architectures tailored to the evolving challenges of today's digital landscape.ContactEmail:...Website:

