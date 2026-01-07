Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Appoints Mr Joel Riddle As Director

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) announced the appointment of Mr Joel Riddle as a director of the Company effective 12 January 2026.Central's Chair, Agu Kantsler said, "After completing a formal search process I am pleased to welcome Joel Riddle to the Board of Central. Joel joins Central with over 28 years of upstream E&P experience in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, deepwater Indonesia and West Africa, and onshore Australia. Most recently, Joel was the former Managing Director and CEO of Tamboran Resources, having transformed that company from an early-stage, non-operated explorer to the largest operated acreage holder in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.""Joel brings a valuable and diverse skill set to the Board, and I look forward to his contribution going forward," he added.Mr Riddle said, "I'm honoured to join the Board of Central Petroleum at an exciting and pivotal time for the Company. Central has established a leading onshore gas position in the Northern Territory with high-quality producing assets and clear pathways to deliver near-term growth. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company's strategy and long-term value creation for shareholders."





