LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Is 'One To Watch'



LIXTE is advancing a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor platform designed to enhance, rather than replace, established chemotherapy and immunotherapy regimens.

The company is conducting multiple active clinical trials in solid tumors with significant unmet medical need, supported by academic and industry collaborations.

LIXTE's scientific strategy is protected by a comprehensive patent portfolio, with management noting no known direct competitors targeting PP2A inhibition.

Strategic actions in 2025, including the acquisition of Liora Technologies and a registered direct offering completed in December 2025, reflect an effort to broaden capabilities and strengthen operational flexibility. Expansion of the ovarian clear cell carcinoma trial in December 2025, with plans to double patient enrollment and present initial findings in 2026, underscores continued clinical momentum.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing differentiated cancer therapies built around a novel biological target. Rather than introducing standalone treatments, the company is focused on advancing a first-in-class approach designed to enhance the effectiveness of established cancer therapies, addressing persistent challenges that continue to limit outcomes in oncology.

LIXTE's work centers on improving how chemotherapy and immunotherapy perform in difficult-to-treat cancers with significant unmet medical need. By translating a distinct scientific concept into therapies that can be integrated into existing treatment frameworks, the company aims to expand the reach and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN