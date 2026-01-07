Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maduro's Capture Triggers Uptick In Gold Prices


2026-01-07 11:03:48
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The prices of precious metals rallied after the U.S. announced that it had captured Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela. This rally was triggered by investor worries about the geopolitical implications of that event.

As markets absorb the recent events in Venezuela, gold traders and investors will keep a close eye on any emerging geopolitical impacts, especially the reactions of Russia and China. Major gold producers like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) are also likely to assess this evolving...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN

MENAFN07012026000224011066ID1110570626



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search