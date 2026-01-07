Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Unveils New Features And Technology In The Mudra Link Neural Wristband Ahead Of CES 2026



Wearable Devices recently announced updates to the Mudra Link to simplify and standardize interactions across the smart-glasses ecosystem

It also successfully demonstrated and implemented an electromyography (“EMG”)-driven weight-estimation capability on the Mudra Link, which is a major advancement for the company's neuromuscular computing roadmap The company has also partnered with Rokid to bring neural gesture control to AI and AR glasses ahead, with the companies planning to demonstrate the combined experience at CES 2026

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS), a tech company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, recently announced a few updates to improve gesture-based interaction across the smart-glasses ecosystem.

This includes customized presets, and compatibility of the Mudra Link app on certain smart glasses models. Each of these updates help to reduce onboarding friction, speed up the setup process, and give

