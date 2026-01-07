Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Icy Wind Continue To Grip Uttar Pradesh Check Forecast

Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Can severe cold shake one's faith? Dense fog, icy winds, and a harsh winter continue to grip the Sangam bank in Prayagraj, yet ascetics remain steadfast in their meditation under the open sky

Dense Fog Prayagraj:Prayagraj shows two scenes: severe cold disrupting daily life, and ascetics continuing their penance at the holy Sangam, unfazed by the harsh winter.

Despite a sharp drop in temperature and icy winds, saints and devotees continue their meditation and rituals on the Sangam bank, living a tough life.

The cold and fog have hit normal life hard. Low visibility keeps roads empty as people stay indoors. Bonfires are a common sight. The elderly and kids are most affected.

While bonfires offer warmth to the public, faith is the biggest support for the ascetics. Their spiritual discipline remains strong, creating a powerful energy at the Sangam.

Weather experts say no immediate relief is likely. The cold and foggy conditions are expected to continue for a few more days, so precautions are advised.

While the cold has halted daily life, the flame of faith at Sangam burns bright. It's a powerful display of belief and meditation against all odds.