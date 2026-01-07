Jana Nayagan Release Postponed: When Will Thalapathy Vijay's Movie Release? Check Here
Fans waiting for release of Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, are in for a shock. The movie was supposed to be released on January 9. Audience will have to wait a bit longer, decision to postpone it was made just 2 days before its release
There was speculation the film might be delayed, and distributors have now officially confirmed it. They informed fans via a social media post on Wednesday night.
The film's distribution company, RFT Films, announced its postponement on X with a dialogue. They wrote, "Even a lion takes two steps back before the final leap.. ✨" Jana Nayagan's release has been postponed.
Malaysian distributors confirmed the delay for unknown reasons, awaiting a new date from the production team.
The film is stuck at the CBFC. After a complaint about hurting religious sentiments, it was sent to a revising committee. The makers went to court, forcing a release delay.
The makers haven't announced a new release date, but it might release around Pongal. The political thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj.
