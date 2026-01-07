SSU Foils Russian Plot To Strike Kropyvnytskyi CHP Plant, Detains Teen Agent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SS reported this in a statement.

Case materials show that the Russian agent was tasked with installing a GPS tracker disguised under snow on the premises of the CHP plant. Using the device, Russian forces planned to strike the energy facility.

SSU officers uncovered the hostile plan in advance and detained the suspect at night near the plant's fence as she was attempting to activate the digital beacon.

The investigation established that the FSB had drawn the minor into criminal activity via a Telegram channel advertising easy earnings.

Initially, the Russians assigned her a test task: to film military and critical infrastructure facilities and send the videos to the FSB.

After that, the agent received instructions from her handler to prepare a missile strike on one of the region's largest thermal and electricity generation facilities.

She received money to purchase the GPS tracker from Russia to her personal bank card. She then ordered the device from an online store, paid for it, and collected the package from a post office.

During searches, investigators seized a smartphone containing evidence of her cooperation with the FSB.

SSU investigators have served the suspect with a notice of suspicion under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody and faces a possible sentence of life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SSU