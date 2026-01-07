Washington Steps Up Action Against 'Illicit Oil Trade', Seizes Russian-Linked Tanker, Dark Fleet Ship

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) The United States confirmed the seizure of two vessels in separate operations in the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, including a Russian-linked tanker and a stateless“dark fleet” ship, as Washington intensified enforcement of sanctions targeting illicit oil trafficking in the Western Hemisphere.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local time) said the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, working in coordination with the Department of War, seized the tanker M/V Bella 1 in the North Atlantic pursuant to a US federal court warrant.

“I believe you're referring to the Bella 1 tanker that was seized this morning,” Leavitt told reporters.“The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Department of War did announce that seizure this morning for violation of US sanctions.”

According to the administration, the vessel was seized after being tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro.“The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic Ocean pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by the USCGC Munro,” an official statement said.

Officials said the seizure was carried out under a presidential directive aimed at sanctioned vessels operating outside international norms.“This seizure directly supports the Presidential Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere,” the statement said.

Leavitt said the Bella 1 was part of what US officials described as a Venezuelan“shadow fleet” transporting sanctioned oil.“Under this President is not going to tolerate that,” she said, adding that the vessel was under a judicial seizure order and that the crew was“now subject to prosecution for any applicable violation of federal law.”

In a separate pre-dawn operation, US authorities also apprehended another tanker, the M/T Sophia, in the Caribbean Sea. The Department of War described the action as part of a broader military-led effort to disrupt illicit maritime activity.

“In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident,” the Department of War said.

The statement said the vessel was operating beyond the jurisdiction of any nation.“The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea,” it said.

The Coast Guard is now transporting the vessel to American shores for final disposition, it said.

Leavitt said the operation underscored the administration's commitment to sanctions enforcement and regional security.

“Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere,” the statement said.

“The operation was executed by DHS components with support from the Department of War, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protecting the homeland,” the statement on the Bella 1 seizure said.

Asked whether the boarding of a Russian-linked vessel risked escalating tensions with Moscow, Leavitt said the action was limited to sanctions enforcement.“With respect to these ships' seizures, that means enforcing the embargo against all dark fleet vessels that are illegally transporting oil,” she said, adding that“only legitimate commerce is permitted.”

US officials have said that stateless vessels or ships operating under false or rapidly changed flags are commonly used to evade sanctions. The administration has argued that stricter interdictions are necessary to block illicit revenue flows and uphold US sanctions regimes.

The seizures come as Washington steps up pressure on networks moving sanctioned Venezuelan oil through international waters. The US has said it will continue to use judicial warrants, Coast Guard tracking and interagency coordination to intercept vessels it believes are operating in violation of US law and presidential proclamations.