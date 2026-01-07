How To Remove Worms From Cauliflower In Seconds With 2 Ingredients

Remove Worms From Cauliflower: We're going to tell you a trick. With this, you can easily remove worms from cauliflower using just 2 ingredients.

Cauliflower is common in winter. It's tasty and healthy, packed with nutrients like vitamins C, K, B, folate, and fiber, helping you stay healthy.

It's great for digestion and heart health. But it often has worms, so people avoid it. We'll share a trick to easily remove them with just two ingredients.

TurmericSalt

Fill a bowl with warm water, add a little turmeric and salt, and mix. Soak the cauliflower for a while. This removes pests and dirt, making it clean and safe to eat.

* Buy cauliflower with firm, tight florets. * Look for fresh green leaves, not yellow ones. * A healthy one feels heavy. * It shouldn't have a bad smell.