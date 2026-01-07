Johnson Junk Removal Adds Shed & Outdoor Structure Demolition In White Bear Lake

MENAFN - GetNews)



Johnson Junk Removal announces the expansion of its services with the addition of shed and outdoor structure demolition for homeowners and property managers in White Bear Lake, MN. The release highlights the company's response to increasing demand for safe, efficient residential demolition solutions, offering a streamlined process that combines teardown, hauling, and responsible disposal.

St. Paul, MN - Johnson Junk Removal, a locally owned company providing professional junk removal solutions, is expanding its service offerings with the addition of shed and outdoor structure demolition in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. This service expansion reinforces the company's commitment to reliable, full-service cleanup and demolition solutions for homeowners and property managers across the Twin Cities area.

The announcement answers a growing demand for safe and efficient demolition services in residential neighborhoods. Johnson Junk Removal, led by owner Chase Johnson, now offers shed demolitio and light demolition services designed to help residents remove aging, damaged, or unused outdoor structures. The service is available immediately for customers in White Bear Lake and nearby communities, providing a convenient solution that combines demolition, hauling, and responsible disposal into one streamlined process.

“Sheds and small outdoor structures often become safety hazards over time,” said Chase.“By expanding into shed and outdoor structure demolition, we're giving homeowners an easier, safer way to reclaim their space without the stress of handling heavy materials or disposal logistics on their own.”

This expansion is particularly relevant for homeowners preparing for renovations, property sales, or seasonal cleanups. According to industry data, residential cleanouts and small-scale demolition projects have increased steadily as homeowners invest more into property upgrades and outdoor living spaces.

By combining residential junk removal with demolition services, Johnson Junk Removal eliminates the need for multiple contractors, saving customers both time and money.

The new service includes the teardown of wooden and metal sheds, playhouses, and other small outdoor structures, followed by full debris removal and eco-conscious disposal practices. As with all projects, the team prioritizes safety, efficiency, and respect for surrounding properties.

In addition to shed demolition, Johnson Junk Removal continues to provide comprehensive residential junk removal and light demolition services throughout the St. Paul area. These services are ideal for homeowners dealing with cluttered garages, yard debris, renovation waste, or unwanted furniture and appliances. The company's growing presence in junk removal in White Bear Lake further strengthens its reputation as a dependable local provider.

Community trust and visibility remain central to the company's growth. Customers are encouraged to view reviews and updates through the company's Google Business Profile, which highlights real customer experiences and local service areas. You can find Johnson Junk Removal on Google here: Johnson Junk Removal on Google.

By expanding its service offerings, Johnson Junk Removal aims to help residents maintain safer, cleaner properties while supporting responsible waste handling practices. The company also emphasizes transparent pricing, flexible scheduling, and prompt response times-qualities that have made it a trusted name in the community.

Homeowners and property managers interested in shed demolition or other services are encouraged to reach out for a free estimate and consultation. With demand for outdoor cleanup and demolition services on the rise, early scheduling ensures timely project completion before peak seasons.

About Johnson Junk Removal

Johnson Junk Removal is a locally owned and operated junk removal company based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company specializes in residential junk removal, light demolition, and outdoor cleanup services designed to simplify property maintenance for homeowners and businesses. With a focus on professionalism, safety, and customer satisfaction, Johnson Junk Removal provides reliable solutions tailored to local community needs.