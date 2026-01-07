KJ Haul Away Launches Full-Service Junk Removal In North Liberty, Iowa

MENAFN - GetNews)



KJ Haul Away announces the expansion of its full-service junk removal operations into North Liberty, IA, giving homeowners and businesses access to professional residential junk removal, light demolition, and property cleanout services. Based in Fairfax, IA and led by owner Kyle Ugarph, the company highlights its commitment to transparent pricing, fast scheduling, and eco-conscious disposal practices, including recycling and donation whenever possible.

Founded and operated by“Kyle Ugarph,” KJ Haul Away is known for dependable service, transparent pricing, and hands-on care from start to finish. The North Liberty expansion takes effect immediately, giving homeowners, landlords, contractors, and property managers access to residential junk removal, light demolition, and full-property cleanouts. With this move, KJ Haul Away strengthens its presence beyond Fairfax, IA, while continuing to deliver the same high standards that have earned trust throughout the region.

“North Liberty is a fast-growing community, and we saw a real need for reliable, professional junk removal services that people can count on,” said“Kyle Ugarph.”“Our goal is to make the cleanup process easy and stress-free-from the first call to the final sweep-while treating every property with respect.”

Meeting a Growing Local Need

As North Liberty continues to grow, so does the demand for responsible waste removal. According to regional housing and development data, residential construction and renovation projects across Eastern Iowa have increased steadily over the past several years, creating a higher need for safe disposal of debris, old furniture, and unwanted household items. KJ Haul Away's expansion directly addresses this need by offering prompt scheduling, fair pricing, and environmentally responsible disposal practices.

Through its services, the company helps reduce landfill waste by prioritizing recycling and donation whenever possible. Customers benefit not only from a clutter-free space, but also from knowing their unwanted items are handled responsibly.

Full-Service Solutions for Homes and Properties

The newly launched North Liberty services include residential junk removal for homes, apartments, and rental properties, as well as light demolition projects such as shed removal, small tear-downs, and interior cleanouts. Whether clearing out a garage, preparing a property for sale, or managing post-renovation debris, KJ Haul Away offers a complete solution tailored to each client's needs.

Residents searching for trusted local providers can now easily find KJ Haul Away through its Google Business Profile, where customers can view reviews, service details, and contact information.

To learn more about available services and service coverage, customers are encouraged to visit the dedicated junk removal in North Libert page, which outlines service options, what items can be hauled away, and how the process works.

Why Choose KJ Haul Away

What sets KJ Haul Away apart is its hands-on approach and local focus. Every job is handled by trained professionals who show up on time, provide upfront estimates, and complete each project efficiently. From single-item pickups to large-scale cleanouts, the team is equipped to handle jobs of all sizes while maintaining a strong emphasis on safety and customer satisfaction.

This expansion also reinforces the company's mission of expanding access to dependable junk removal services in communities that value reliability, transparency, and local expertise.

Call to Action

Homeowners and businesses in North Liberty, IA looking for fast, professional junk removal are encouraged to schedule a service today. With flexible scheduling and responsive customer support, KJ Haul Away makes it easy to reclaim your space without the hassle.

About KJ Haul Away

KJ Haul Away is a locally owned junk removal company based in Fairfax, Iowa, providing residential junk removal, light demolition, and property cleanout services across Eastern Iowa. Known for prompt service, fair pricing, and responsible disposal practices, the company is committed to helping communities stay clean, organized, and clutter-free.