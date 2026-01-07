Kitsap Junk Removal Wins“Best In Central Kitsap” For The Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kitsap Junk Removal announces that it has been awarded“Best in Central Kitsap” for the second consecutive year, recognizing the company's continued excellence in professional junk removal services. The release highlights the company's strong reputation for customer satisfaction, reliable residential and commercial junk hauling, recycling, donation coordination, and light demolition services.

Kitsap County, WA - Local junk removal provider Kitsap Junk Removal has once again proven its commitment to excellence by winning“Best in Central Kitsap” for the second year in a row. The recognition highlights the company's continued leadership in professional junk removal services, supported by its customer-first approach and dependable service offerings available through its junk removal in Kitsap County.

This award honors Kitsap Junk Removal for consistently delivering high-quality results, outstanding customer satisfaction, and reliable solutions for residential and commercial cleanup needs. Owned and operated by local entrepreneur“Joel Barrutia,” the company has built a strong reputation for responsiveness, professionalism, and environmentally responsible disposal practices. The award was announced this month and reflects feedback from local customers who rely on the company year-round.

Kitsap Junk Removal serves homeowners, landlords, property managers, contractors, and businesses throughout Kitsap County, WA. The company provides full-service junk hauling, donation coordination, recycling, and light demolition, making it a one-stop solution for clutter removal and property cleanouts. Winning“Best in Central Kitsap” for the second consecutive year underscores how the company continues to meet and exceed community expectations.

“This award means a lot to our entire team,” said“Joel Barrutia.”“Being recognized again as the best junk removal provider in Central Kitsap confirms that our hard work, transparency, and care for our customers truly make a difference. We take pride in helping our neighbors reclaim their spaces safely and efficiently.”

Demand for professional junk removal in Kitsap has increased as more residents and businesses prioritize convenience, safety, and proper disposal. According to industry data, professionally handled full-service junk removal can reduce landfill waste by up to 60% when recycling and donation are properly managed. Kitsap Junk Removal supports these efforts by sorting materials responsibly and working with local donation centers whenever possible.

Customers choose Kitsap Junk Removal not only for efficiency but also for peace of mind. The company is fully equipped to handle everything from single-item pickups to large-scale cleanouts, renovation debris, and light demolition projects such as shed tear-downs or interior removals. Their trained team arrives on time, provides upfront pricing, and completes jobs quickly without hidden fees.

The company's consistent five-star reputation can be seen through its local customer feedback and reviews on Google, including those shared on its official business profile. Many reviewers highlight the team's friendliness, professionalism, and ability to complete jobs faster than expected.

As Kitsap County continues to grow, Kitsap Junk Removal remains focused on expanding access to dependable service while maintaining the personalized care of a local business. Residents looking for the best junk removal option can explore available services, pricing, and service areas through the company's website and its dedicated services page.

Whether preparing for a move, clearing out an estate, renovating a property, or simply reclaiming space, Kitsap Junk Removal encourages residents and businesses to take advantage of professional help. Booking is simple, and customers can expect prompt service backed by award-winning performance.

About Kitsap Junk Removal

Kitsap Junk Removal is a locally owned and operated junk hauling company based in Kitsap County, WA. The company specializes in residential and commercial junk removal, property cleanouts, recycling, donation services, and light demolition. Known for its reliability and customer-focused service, Kitsap Junk Removal is committed to helping clients clear clutter efficiently while minimizing environmental impact.