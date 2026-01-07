Unveiling The Secret Of The Gray Giant Panda

MENAFN - GetNews) On January 1, 2026, the panda cubs born in 2025 made their public debut at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. In the morning, the panda cubs are at their most energetic time of a day, climbing and frolicking on the frames decorated with New Year's ornaments.

According to the keeper at the base, these panda cubs are currently around six months old and are full of curiosity about the outside world, enjoying exploration.

Among these panda cubs, two are quite unique. Not long ago, their fur was not black and white but instead appeared in shades of gray and white. They both come from a gray giant panda family at the Chengdu Panda Base. The family members had gray fur in their first few months of life.







So, why do gray pandas appear, and how do they eventually develop their classic black-and-white coloration?

Actually, new-born panda babies are pink with sparse white fur. Then black fur shows up gradually. Slowly a black and white pattern develops and we can see a panda's unique marks.

As for the gray pandas, their gray appearance is actually a visual illusion.







In the first few months, their black fur is sparser compared to other pandas of the same age, and it blends with abundant white fur, resulting in what we perceive as a coloration of gray and white. In the areas where other pandas have black fur, these pandas appear gray instead - gray ears, gray eye patches, and gray limbs.

This is particularly noticeable when they are placed together with the black-and-white peers, as they look as if their fur has faded.

But the gray 'sweaters' won't last long. The gray fur will gradually darken during their development. Legs are the first areas to turn black, and by around six months of age, all the originally gray parts will have fully darkened, successfully achieving the "inking" process.







What are the differences between gray panda cubs and the black ones?

The keeper mentioned that the fur of the gray panda cub feels much softer than that of the traditionally black-and-white ones.







Apart from this, there are no differences in their living habits, and they are all equally cared for and nurtured by the keepers.

Currently, these panda cubs have not yet started on solid foods. Their primary source of nutrition is their mother's milk, supplemented with formula milk. The formula milk is provided to address situations where the mother panda may have insufficient milk or lack experience. In some cases, when a panda mom gives birth to twins, raising two cubs simultaneously can be quite challenging for her. Human assistance can help ensure that the panda cubs grow up healthier.







The formula milk is adjusted based on the physical condition of each panda cub, including the nutritional ratio, temperature, and even the size of the bottle nipple. Currently, these panda cubs have already developed a full set of baby teeth. By the time they are about one year old, they start consuming tender bamboo shoots, and at around 15 to 17 months of age, the permanent teeth are generally fully grown in.

Under the daily care of keepers and the dedicated efforts of researchers, the captive giant panda population has now reached 808 individuals, while the wild panda population is close to 1,900.

Watch Video:

Video Link: