How A Packaging Shift Is Making Premium Organic Mediterranean Wine Affordable For Americans

MENAFN - GetNews) When people think of high-end Mediterranean wine, grown in vineyards on terraced hillsides of centuries-old family estates, they probably think of high-priced bottles. It turns out, those high prices are driven as much by the packaging and shipping costs as by the grapes themselves. One U.S. brand is flipping that narrative, showing how an unconventional package makes such wines more accessible.







Rethinking Wine's Real Costs

Meet Medly, the first company in the US to import Certified Organic Mediterranean wines in a lightweight pouch rather than the traditional glass bottle. At first glance, that sounds like a leap in form rather than substance, but the change speaks directly to long-standing costs and waste issues in wine logistics.

According to Medly, up to 50% of the cost of wine is tied to the glass – shipping, breakage, and storage logistics. Glass is heavy, bulky, more prone to damage, and once opened the oxidation clock starts ticking fast. Within 24 hours many bottles begin to lose character. By contrast, Medly's pouch format carries the equivalent of four standard bottles, ships more efficiently, and preserves freshness for up to 45 days after opening. For consumers who enjoy wine casually rather than finishing a bottle in a single evening, the longer shelf life translates to less waste and more flexibility.

Making Organic Mediterranean Wine Accessible

Medly estimates that its imported Mediterranean wines, if bottled traditionally, could retail at $30 or more per bottle. But thanks to the cost savings of the pouch, the price drops to approximately $9 per bottle equivalent – reframing premium organic wine as something fit for everyday enjoyment rather than the occasional splurge.

But affordability is only part of the story. Medly sources its wines from small, family-owned Mediterranean estates that adhere to strict European and U.S. organic certification requirements. They're produced without added sugar, without unnecessary processing agents, and with minimal sulfites. In contrast, the US wine market allows over 70 additives without requiring disclosure on the label. Domestic U.S. vineyards frequently operate in regions where pesticides and herbicides, including glyphosate, are widely used.

A Different Way to Think About Wine

By pairing small-estate Mediterranean wines with a lighter, more resource-efficient package, Medly is tapping into the broader consumer interest in transparency, sustainability, and ingredient clarity.

Medly's approach blends traditional Old-World winemaking with modern packaging efficiency, challenging the assumption that premium wine must come in glass to be taken seriously. The pouch itself becomes a quiet disruptor: less wasteful, easier to store, and more aligned with changing consumer habits.

As more drinkers prioritize sustainability and everyday affordability, formats like Medly's may begin to reshape expectations around what premium imported wine can look like and how much it should cost.