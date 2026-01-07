A Sinister Game Unfolds In Las Vegas In New Private-Eye Thriller

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press Unveils Carlo Armenise's Debut Novel, Sam Razor, Private Investigator: His First Case, The Blonde with the Bad Nose Job

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of a gripping new entry into the detective genre: Sam Razor, Private Investigator: His First Case: The Blonde with the Bad Nose Job by Carlo Armenise. This riveting novel introduces Sam Razor, a savvy but bruised investigator who trades cheating spouses for a dangerous kidnapping case that pulls him into the corrupt heart of Las Vegas.

When the breathtakingly beautiful Mary Whitfield hires Sam to find her missing sister, he is drawn into a world of extreme wealth and vicious desperation. The sister, Margret, is linked to a violent mob enforcer and a ten-million-dollar ransom demand. What begins as a simple search quickly spirals into a lethal conspiracy involving a dead gangster, a mysterious brother, a seductive accomplice, and a secret gambling addiction. Sam must use every trick in his book, from karate chops to cunning deception, to stay alive and untangle a plot where every suspect is a liar and every clue leads to another betrayal.

Carlo Armenise writes with the sharp wit and relentless pace of the genre's greats. Sam Razor is a refreshingly human hero, complete with a problematic ex-wife, a loyal assistant, and a willingness to take a punch to get the job done. The glittering Las Vegas setting provides a perfect backdrop for a story about the ugly truths hidden behind beautiful facades.

This first case is a masterclass in suspense, packed with unexpected twists, dark humor, and a finale that will leave readers breathless. It is a must-read for anyone who loves classic private investigator tales with a modern, gritty edge.

Sam Razor, Private Investigator: His First Case: The Blonde with the Bad Nose Job is now available for purchase on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.

About the Author

Carlo Armenise is an author dedicated to the craft of mystery storytelling. With a focus on compelling characters and intricate plots, he launches the Sam Razor series with confidence and style, promising readers many more complex cases to come.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading self-publishing house committed to helping authors navigate the publishing landscape. They provide a full suite of services, from editing and design to marketing and distribution, ensuring every book reaches its potential audience with professional polish and strategic support.