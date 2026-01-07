New Year, Continued Care: Custom Living Care Helps Georgia Families Plan Pediatric In-Home Healthcare For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) As families across Georgia enter the new year, many are reassessing healthcare plans, school schedules, and long-term support for children with medical needs. Custom Living Care, a trusted provider of in-home pediatric healthcare services in the Atlanta area, is encouraging families to begin 2026 with a proactive approach to pediatric care planning.

ATLANTA, GA - January 7, 2026 - As families across Georgia enter the new year, many are reassessing healthcare plans, school schedules, and long-term support for children with medical needs. Custom Living Care, a trusted provider of in-home pediatric healthcare services in the Atlanta area, is encouraging families to begin 2026 with a proactive approach to pediatric care planning.

January is a critical time for families managing chronic or complex pediatric conditions. Changes in routines, insurance renewals, and school transitions can disrupt care if services are not firmly in place. Custom Living Care works closely with families to ensure children continue receiving consistent, high-quality medical support in the comfort of their own homes.

“Starting the year with a clear care plan can make an enormous difference for both children and caregivers,” said a representative from Custom Living Care.“Our role is to help families move into 2026 with confidence, stability, and reliable in-home support.”

Custom Living Care provides comprehensive pediatric services through the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), which covers in-home nursing and personal care services for eligible children under 21 based on medical necessity. These services allow families to focus on their child's development and well-being while reducing the need for frequent hospital visits.

Services include:



Skilled Nursing Care (RN & LPN) – Support for children requiring ongoing medical attention, including respiratory care, medication management, tracheostomy and gastrostomy care, and seizure monitoring.

Daily Personal Care Services – Assistance with feeding, bathing, dressing, mobility, and hygiene provided by trained Certified Nursing Assistants.

Individualized Care Planning – Customized care plans developed in coordination with families and healthcare providers. Free Consultations – Guidance for families exploring in-home pediatric care or seeking assistance with GAPP eligibility and enrollment.

Custom Living Care encourages families to take advantage of early-year planning to avoid gaps in care and ensure a smooth transition into the months ahead.

To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit .

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a premium home health care agency in Georgia, dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care tailored to each client's needs. The agency's team consists of experienced and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants, all of whom are fully licensed, background-checked, CPR-certified, and TB-tested to ensure safety and excellence in care. Specializing in pediatric healthcare services, Custom Living Care offers families trusted, professional support.