Tiger Gold Corp To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference

January 07, 2026 3:31 PM EST | Source: Tiger Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) ("Tiger Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 22nd, 2026.

Tiger Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its live, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. This event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Robert Vallis in real time.

Tiger Gold will be presenting at 1:45PM Eastern time, January 22nd for 30 minutes.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on the Company's YouTube channel.

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase up to 400,000 common shares of Tiger Gold. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.59 until January 7, 2031. The options will vest over a period of two years, with 25% vesting every six months.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million ounce gold deposit in the prolific Mid-Cacau belt in Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold Corporation, Yamana Gold Inc., and B2Gold Corp. Tiger is led by President and CEO, Robert Vallis, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector, including his role in the US$9.5 billion acquisition and integration of Placer Dome by Barrick, as well as the US$3.9 billion joint acquisition of Osisko Mining by Yamana and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

