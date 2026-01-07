SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Year-End Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's 2025 activities, including advancement toward the Bankable Feasibility Study, the 2025 Donlin Gold drill program, community outreach, and environmental initiatives. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's year-end financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at .... There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.