Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Correction: Transactions Of Managers And Closely Associated Persons


2026-01-07 05:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached are copies of two filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons. ATP Holdings ehf. announced two transactions, an acquisition of 4,812,257 shares in Alvotech on December 17, 2025, and a sale of 2,110,640 shares in Alvotech on December 19, 2025. The transaction price in both cases was SEK 44.06 per share.

(In the original version of the announcement issued on January 6, 2025, the December 19, 2025, transaction was incorrectly referred to as an acquisition of shares.)


Attachments

  • Publication-MTN-ATP-19-12-_2026-01-05
  • Publication-MTN-ATP-17-12-_2026-01-05

MENAFN07012026004107003653ID1110569984



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search