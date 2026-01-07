Causalens Appoints Former Avenga CEO Ludovic Gaudé As Board Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- causaLens is proud to announce the appointment of Ludovic Gaudé, a distinguished technology executive and business strategist, as an board advisor to the company.

Ludovic brings decades of leadership in delivering high-value, complex technology solutions for major enterprises. As the former CEO of Avenga and Intive, he has guided teams at the forefront of digital transformation, spearheading projects that solve critical business challenges. His expertise in building scalable and dependable technology products makes him uniquely positioned to help causaLens accelerate its mission.

His extensive background in managing operations across multiple geographies and delivering high-value technology solutions aligns perfectly with the causaLens mission. Ludovic's expertise will be instrumental in guiding the global commercial expansion of causaLens's AI-powered Digital Workers, ensuring they meet the rigorous demands of enterprise clients in regulated sectors.

“causaLens stands out for bringing genuine intelligence and reliability to enterprise AI. Having delivered complex technology solutions at scale, I see how digital workers are fundamentally disrupting traditional consulting models - solving high-stakes challenges faster and at a scale humans alone can't match.”

Ludovic Gaudé, former CEO, Avenga

“Ludovic's exceptional track record in scaling global technology companies makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His deep understanding of digital transformation will help us deliver even greater value as we bring our Digital Workers to new markets.”

Darko Matovski, CEO, causaLens

About causaLens

causaLens builds Digital Knowledge Workers - multi-agent systems designed to automate high-value operations across the entire enterprise. These Digital Workers support every function, from supply chain and finance to HR, marketing, and sales operations, delivering expert-level reasoning at scale.

Their reliability is powered by causaLens' proprietary Causal World Model and patented IP, enabling accurate, explainable decision-making across complex operational workflows. Digital Workers plug seamlessly into existing systems and LLMs, adding a layer of advanced reasoning rather than replacing what organizations already use. By combining the flexibility of LLMs with the precision of causal reasoning, causaLens delivers dependable, production-grade AI.

Trusted by enterprises worldwide, causaLens partners with leading organizations including Johnson & Johnson, Cisco, and IPG, and is expanding rapidly - particularly within the retail sector - bringing end-to-end workflow automation to some of the world's most demanding environments.

Tom Kennedy

...

+44 7950 459460