UPDATE - Big Flavor, Zero Compromise: Modelo® Debuts First-Ever Non-Alcoholic Option

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modelo launches new Chelada® Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic – bold and zesty flavor meets moderation just in time for Dry (and Damp) January

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo®, the No. 1 beer brand in the U.S. by sales1, is expanding its portfolio with its first non-alcoholic offering: Modelo Chelada® Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic. Launching in leading Modelo markets nationwide, the bold innovation delivers the authentic, vibrant flavor fans expect from Modelo Chelada – now in a non-alcoholic format that taps two powerful consumer trends: moderation and flavor.

“People want choices without having to compromise, and Modelo Chelada Non‐Alcoholic does exactly that,” said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Modelo.“Limón y Sal has been the fan favorite in our ready-to-drink Chelada lineup for six years running, so it was the obvious pick for our first non‐alcoholic release. It brings moderation and flavor together, with the authentic sabor that defines the Modelo Chelada product line.”

As flavored and non-alcoholic beverages redefine the category, Modelo is leading with authenticity – bringing its bold, signature chelada flavors to a non-alcoholic format that meets modern tastes without sacrificing quality or character. Modelo Chelada has been the leading RTD Michelada for six straight calendar years and has experienced consistent year-over-year growth since its debut in 2013.2 The new non-alcoholic offering builds on the brand's flavor dominance, giving consumers the taste they know and love – now in a new format.

The launch underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and authenticity while meeting the changing desires of its core consumers. As mindful drinking grows, 14.2 million households are now engaged in the non-alcoholic category3. Within cheladas, the low and non-alcoholic segment is forecasted to expand 50% over the next 24 months, signaling strong demand for flavorful non-alcoholic options2.

This innovation complements Constellation Brands Inc.'s broader moderation-focused portfolio. Alongside Corona Extra Non-Alcoholic, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic expands the company's non-alcoholic presence nationwide. Constellation Brands also offers a range of formats aligned to mindful consumption, including the small-format Modelito and Coronita 7oz SKUs available at retailers across the country.

The new Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic delivers the same flavor profile of its original counterpart, featuring the refreshingly simple flavors of lime and salt, with the taste of the brand's authentic Mexican beer. With just 60 calories per 12 oz. can, the new, non-alcoholic version is a fresh twist on a classic. The new offering is now available in leading Modelo markets nationwide-including Illinois, New York, Texas, Florida, and California-in 12 oz 6-packs, line-priced with Corona Non-Alcoholic.

For more information, visit ModeloUSA.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

1 Circana $ Sales L52 week ending 11-30-25

2 IRI, Total Chelada Category, MULO+C, Dollar Sales, L52W ending 2.2.25

3 Motivebase Analysis – Chelada Behaviors, October 2024

Contact:

Constellation Brands

Alexis Tedesco

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







