Ai4nature Alliance Launches Publicly To Shape The Future Of Responsible AI In Nature Recovery
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Ai4Nature Alliance, a cross-sector initiative to advance responsible AI applications in nature restoration and enhancement, formally launches today at IET London: Savoy Place, marking a major step forward in how the UK approaches the use of artificial intelligence in nature recovery.
The launch marks the first public unveiling of the Alliance's vision, roadmap, and founding members - and positions the UK at the forefront of global efforts to align artificial intelligence with nature recovery.
The evening event features a keynote from Professor Anil Madhavapeddy, Professor of Planetary Computing at the University of Cambridge, a global thought leader in AI and its application in global conservation and biodiversity, and showcases perspectives from a diverse group of founding partners. Guests from government agencies, local authorities, academic institutions, and environmental NGOs gather to explore how responsible innovation can accelerate ecological outcomes without compromising scientific rigour or trust.
“To create better outcomes for our natural world, we must harness new technologies to their full potential. AI is at the heart of this. We must adopt it in a responsible and effective way to deliver the insights and solutions we need to safeguard nature.” - Damien McCloud, Digital Nature Leader, Arup.
Responsible innovation, rooted in science
The Ai4Nature Alliance was formed to address the growing need for trusted, transparent, and scientifically credible guidance on how AI is used in biodiversity science. With AI tools rapidly entering ecological workflows - across habitat assessment, planning, monitoring, and reporting - the Alliance helps ensure that innovation enhances ecological expertise rather than replacing it.
The Ai4Nature Alliance is co-founded by a coalition of leading organisations across ecology, policy, conservation, and technology. Founding members include Natural England, Arup, Ramboll, Mott MacDonald, Conservation Evidence, the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM), AtkinsRéalis, and AiDASH. Together, these organisations bring deep expertise and shared commitment to ensuring artificial intelligence supports ecological recovery through transparency, scientific rigour, and responsible innovation.
“At Mott MacDonald, we believe technology is an invaluable tool in supporting nature. Joining the Ai4Nature Alliance reflects our commitment to responsible innovation that combines ecological expertise with cutting-edge AI. By working together across sectors, we can accelerate nature recovery in a way that is transparent, ethical, and grounded in science.” - Julia Barrett, Environment Global Practice Lead, Mott MacDonald.
Since its formation, the Alliance has focused on:
- Supporting the development of shared standards and ethical frameworks
- Building best practices for technology implementation
- Facilitating cross-sector pilots and case studies
- Driving education and capacity-building across planning and environmental sectors
While the Alliance does not develop standards directly, it works in collaboration with government bodies and regulators to support their creation and adoption - ensuring any AI applied in nature recovery is explainable, ethical, and built on sound ecological foundations.
“The Ai4Nature Alliance is about shaping a future where technology and ecology work in step - not in conflict,” said Shashin Mishra, VP EMEA at AiDASH, a founding member.“By working together, we can ensure that AI drives scale and consistency in nature recovery, without compromising rigour or trust.”
A milestone for nature, data, and collaboration
The 14 January launch marks a public turning point for the Alliance: from early formation to formal collaboration. It also marks the start of wider engagement - with new partners, policymakers, and international stakeholders joining the conversation on how AI can responsibly accelerate global nature goals.
“Natural England welcomes the establishment of the Ai4Nature Alliance, which brings together industry, academia, tech firms and ecology professionals to mobilise the application of artificial intelligence responsibly for nature recovery,” said Nick White, Principal Advisor – Biodiversity, Natural England.
To learn more about the Ai4Nature Alliance or to register interest in future involvement, visit
About the Ai4Nature Alliance
The AI4Nature Alliance is a cross-sector collaboration dedicated to shaping standards and best practices for responsible AI applications in biodiversity science. The alliance provides a platform for developing ethical frameworks and guidance that will influence how technology supports nature recovery while maintaining scientific rigour and ecological integrity. Its work is grounded in transparency, trust, education, and the responsible use of data-laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term transformation in the use of AI for environmental benefit.
For more information about joining the AI4Nature Alliance, visit or express interest here.
Notes to Editors:
- Biodiversity Net Gain became mandatory for most new developments in England in February 2024
- The UK government has committed to achieving net zero and nature recovery by 2030
