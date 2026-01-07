Steinberg Law Firm Names Adam Greene Partner, Marking 15Th Partner In Firm's 99 Year History

Goose Creek, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm, LLC has promoted Attorney Adam Greene to Partner, making him the 15th partner in its near-century-long history of representing injured people in South Carolina.

“Adam Greene's promotion to partner represents exactly what we strive for at the Steinberg Law Firm - developing talented lawyers, investing in their growth, and celebrating their success,” said Michael Jordan, Managing Partner of Steinberg Law Firm.“We are thrilled for what Adam brings to the future of the Steinberg Law Firm.”

Tom White, Partner at the firm and Greene's longtime mentor, shared,“Our founder, Irving Steinberg, helped write South Carolina's workers' compensation laws, and that legacy still guides how we practice. Welcoming Adam as a partner is a natural extension of that tradition. He has already built a strong reputation in workers' compensation and longshore claims, and he is a tremendous asset to our clients and to our firm.”

Greene said the appointment carries both personal meaning and a sense of responsibility to the firm's clients and community traditions.

“I am humbled, honored, and blessed to be named partner at the Steinberg Law Firm,” Greene said.“With the firm's centennial quickly approaching, I'm excited for the future of the firm, helping clients in their time of need, and continuing to serve our community as we have done for the last 100 years. I believe this is the best law firm in the state of South Carolina, and with hard work, we can continue to uphold the reputation that has afforded us this longevity and prosperity.”

Greene's work has included securing a $3 million workers' compensation settlement for a 16-year-old who fell from a roof after employers and carriers denied he was an employee, as well as six-figure recoveries in longshore cases for clients who were unable to return to work.

He also obtained a $600,000 settlement for a worker struck in the head by an exploding valve and another $600,000 for a client who fell from a ladder and suffered an incomplete quadriplegia injury.

Outside his caseload, Greene serves as vice chair of the Workers' Compensation Council of the South Carolina Bar Association, is active in Injured Workers' Advocates and the Workers' Injury Law Advocacy Group, participates in the Stan E. Lacy Workers' Compensation Inn of Court, and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at .

...



