403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arpin Van Lines And Zillow Lead 2026 America's Most Trusted® Moving And Home Search Studies
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of two national America's Most Trusted® consumer studies examining brand trust in two key areas of the home transition experience-moving services and new-home search platforms. The 2026 findings highlight how consumers evaluate trust when selecting a moving company or choosing an online resource to guide their home search, reflecting brand credibility, reliability, and confidence at pivotal decision-making moments.
Both studies are based on verified feedback from individuals who reported actively shopping for or using these services within the past 12 months. Trust performance is reported using the America's Most Trusted® Net Trust Quotient Score and Star Rating framework, which provides a standardized measure of consumer trust across industries and service categories.
Moving Companies - Arpin Van Lines Ranked Most Trusted Brand
The Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Moving Company Study identified Arpin Van Lines as the most trusted moving company brand among consumers evaluating moving services. Arpin Van Lines earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 99.6 and a five-star trust rating, the highest overall trust ranking among the nation's most widely recognized moving company brands.
The 2026 rankings are based on 10,357 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for moving services over the past 12 months. Other brands included in the study were North American, Mayflower, United, Allied, Bekins, Wheaton, and Atlas. North American and Mayflower followed closely in the rankings, each earning four-star trust ratings in this year's study.
For more information, visit the study page: .
New Home Search Websites - Zillow Ranked Most Trusted for Fifth Consecutive Year
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® New Home Search Website Study, Zillow was identified as the most trusted resource among individuals searching for new homes online. Zillow received a five-star trust rating and was ranked the most trusted website for the fifth consecutive year.
The 2026 findings are based on 6,327 consumer opinions from individuals who reported actively using online resources to search for new homes within the past 12 months. The study evaluated Zillow, Realtor, Redfin, Homes, Trulia, and Movoto - representing the platforms most commonly relied upon by new home shoppers across the United States. Zillow earned the highest Net Trust Quotient Score in the study at 108.4, followed by Realtor with a four-star rating.
For more information, visit the study page: .
About the America's Most Trusted® Study
The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .
About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit .
About America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:
/press-release-info-rules
Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.
Both studies are based on verified feedback from individuals who reported actively shopping for or using these services within the past 12 months. Trust performance is reported using the America's Most Trusted® Net Trust Quotient Score and Star Rating framework, which provides a standardized measure of consumer trust across industries and service categories.
Moving Companies - Arpin Van Lines Ranked Most Trusted Brand
The Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Moving Company Study identified Arpin Van Lines as the most trusted moving company brand among consumers evaluating moving services. Arpin Van Lines earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 99.6 and a five-star trust rating, the highest overall trust ranking among the nation's most widely recognized moving company brands.
The 2026 rankings are based on 10,357 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for moving services over the past 12 months. Other brands included in the study were North American, Mayflower, United, Allied, Bekins, Wheaton, and Atlas. North American and Mayflower followed closely in the rankings, each earning four-star trust ratings in this year's study.
For more information, visit the study page: .
New Home Search Websites - Zillow Ranked Most Trusted for Fifth Consecutive Year
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® New Home Search Website Study, Zillow was identified as the most trusted resource among individuals searching for new homes online. Zillow received a five-star trust rating and was ranked the most trusted website for the fifth consecutive year.
The 2026 findings are based on 6,327 consumer opinions from individuals who reported actively using online resources to search for new homes within the past 12 months. The study evaluated Zillow, Realtor, Redfin, Homes, Trulia, and Movoto - representing the platforms most commonly relied upon by new home shoppers across the United States. Zillow earned the highest Net Trust Quotient Score in the study at 108.4, followed by Realtor with a four-star rating.
For more information, visit the study page: .
About the America's Most Trusted® Study
The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .
About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit .
About America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:
/press-release-info-rules
Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment