2026 America's Most Trusted® Home Power And Comfort System Rankings Released
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of six national America's Most Trusted® consumer trust studies examining brand performance across key categories that support residential comfort, safety, power reliability, and indoor air quality. The 2026 findings reflect how consumers evaluate trust in leading brands of home generators, portable generators, smart thermostats, air filters, ceiling fans, and residential ventilation.
All studies are based on verified feedback from U.S. consumers who reported evaluating the featured products within the past 12 months. Trust performance is reported using the America's Most Trusted® Net Trust Quotient Score and Star Rating framework, which provides a standardized measure of how shoppers assess credibility, reliability, and long-term value across product categories.
Across the 2026 results, Generac, Honda, Honeywell, Hunter, and American Aldes each earned the highest trust rankings within their respective categories.
Whole Home Generators - Generac Ranked Most Trusted for Fourth Consecutive Year
Generac was identified by Lifestory Research as the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Home Generator Brand, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has earned the top trust ranking in the category. Generac received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.6 and a five-star trust rating, the highest among leading backup whole-home generator brands. The 2026 rankings are based on 8,195 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for home generators within the past year. Other brands included in the study were Trane, Kohler, Honeywell, Cummins, Briggs & Stratton, Champion, and Siemens.
For more information, visit the Home Generators study page: .
Portable Generators - Honda Earns Highest Trust Rating
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Portable Generator Study, Honda was ranked the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating portable generators, earning a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.7 and a five-star trust rating. Findings are based on 11,445 consumer opinions from individuals who reported shopping for portable generators in the past 12 months. Brands evaluated included Honda, Generac, CAT, DeWalt, Yamaha, Craftsman, Briggs & Stratton, Ryobi, Champion, and Westinghouse. Generac also performed strongly in this category, earning a five-star trust rating and ranking second in the 2026 study.
For more information, visit the Portable Generators study page: .
Smart Thermostats - Honeywell Ranked Most Trusted Brand
Honeywell was identified as the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat Brand, receiving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.4 and a five-star trust rating. The rankings are based on 7,656 consumer opinions from individuals actively shopping for smart thermostats over the past year. The study evaluated Honeywell, Trane, Carrier, Lennox, Nest, Lux, Ecobee, and Emerson Sensi, which represent the most recognized brands in the residential smart thermostat market. Honeywell and Trane both earned five-star trust ratings in the 2026 study.
For more information, visit the Smart Thermostats study page: .
Air Filters - Honeywell Also Ranked Most Trusted in Air Filtration
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Air Filter Study, Honeywell received the highest trust ranking, earning a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.9 and a five-star trust rating among leading home air filter brands. Results are based on 3,086 consumer opinions from individuals who reported actively shopping for residential air filters within the past 12 months. Brands included in the study were Honeywell, Filtrete, AprilAire, NordicPure, Aerostar, FilterBuy, HDX, and BestAir. Honeywell and Filtrete both earned five-star ratings in the 2026 findings.
For more information, visit the Air Filters study page: .
Ceiling Fans - Hunter Ranked Most Trusted for Seventh Consecutive Year
The Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan Study identified Hunter as the most trusted ceiling fan brand for the seventh consecutive year. Hunter earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.9 and a five-star trust rating, the strongest performance in the category. The 2026 rankings are based on 6,677 consumer opinions collected from individuals who actively shopped for ceiling fans in the past year. Brands evaluated included Hunter, Hampton Bay, Big Ass, Casablanca, Harbor Breeze, Craftmade, Westinghouse, and Emerson.
For more information, visit the Ceiling Fans study page: .
Residential Ventilation Fan - American Aldes Earns Highest Trust Rating
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Ventilation Study, American Aldes was ranked the most trusted ventilation brand among consumers shopping for bathroom ventilation systems. American Aldes received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.0 and a five-star trust rating. Findings are based on 4,748 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported shopping for residential ventilation fans within the past 12 months. Brands evaluated included American Aldes, Panasonic, Air King, Broan, Delta Breez, Aero Pure, AprilAire, NuTone, and Fantech.
For more information, visit the Ventilation Fan study page: .
About the America's Most Trusted® Study
The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .
About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit .
About America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:
/press-release-info-rules
Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.
