Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions


2026-01-07 10:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 137633/5/4


____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1800 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.26 EUR


Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 2300 Volume weighted average price: 2.25217 EUR


MENAFN07012026004107003653ID1110568364



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

