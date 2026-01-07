Arvig Pledges $100,000 Donation To Walker Area Community Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERHAM, Minn., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig will make a donation totalling $100,000 to the Walker Area Community Center over the next five years to help fund essential repairs, renovations and capital improvements to the facility.

The WACC is a 50,000 square foot multi-use community center. The facility includes a fitness center, gymnasium, meeting spaces, arena and ice rink. In addition to facility-wide improvements, a fund will be established to ensure the WACC's long-term viability.

“We know how important this facility is to the city of Walker and the region,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO at Arvig.“Our five-year pledge is an investment in ensuring that this great resource stays updated and fully operational for Walker and the surrounding area.”

Arvig's pledge supports a $1.5 million fundraising campaign now underway by the community center.

“The WACC represents a valuable asset to Walker and surrounding communities and Arvig's generous support is a critical component of our fundraising effort,” said Bob Burns, Chief Restructuring Officer at the Walker Area Community Center.“This facility is the region's hub for fitness, educational, wellness, recreational and social opportunities for all age groups. The long-term nature of Arvig's commitment helps us secure not only essential repairs today but also the long-term viability of this community resource.”

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig for additional information.

