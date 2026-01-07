403
Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey Earns Gold And Double Gold Honors At PR%F Awards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey announced today that its bourbon portfolio has earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the PR%F Awards (Proof Awards), one of the world's most respected double-blind spirits competitions. The recognition underscores the brand's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and modern American bourbon.
PR%F Awards Results (100-Point Scale):
. Legacy Series Bourbon - Gold Medal, 95 Points
. Prohibition Proof Bourbon - Gold Medal, 96 Points
. Summer Wheat Bourbon - Double Gold Medal, 97 Points
Now in its eighth year, the PR%F Awards-founded in 2019-are internationally recognized for their rigor and credibility. The competition features double-blind tastings judged exclusively by spirits buyers from across the United States, with all entries evaluated on a 100-point scale and no branding disclosed.
“These awards carry weight because they come from a true double-blind competition judged by industry buyers,” said Shaun Roberts, chief brand officer of Broadstreet Infamous.“As the Official Craft Whiskey of the Atlanta Gladiators and through tastings across Georgia, we've seen strong consumer response to our quality, making this recognition especially meaningful.”
Mark Matuszek, President of Broadstreet Infamous, added:“We are incredibly proud to receive both Gold and Double Gold recognition from the PR%F Awards for our bourbons. This competition is well respected throughout the spirits industry, and the fact that it has been setting the standard since 2019 makes these honors even more meaningful to our entire team. PR%F evaluates spirits from around the world, so achieving these results in a buyer-judged, double-blind format speaks volumes about the quality of our bourbon line and motivates us to continue raising the bar.”
Broadstreet Infamous has received official PR%F medal artwork, which will be integrated across all brand touchpoints, including website updates, point-of-sale materials, Savannah Distributing promotions, social media campaigns, television and video advertising, and future bottle labels.
“Quality is what drives everything we do at Broadstreet Infamous,” said Matthew Kiichi Heafy, Broadstreet Infamous Partner and frontman of the world-renowned metal band TRIVIUM.“The PR%F Awards are built on integrity and credibility-judging spirits purely on taste through a true double-blind process. Having our bourbons earn that recognition means we're hitting the right notes, and that's something our entire team is proud to stand behind.”
“I want to congratulate Lorenze and the Broadstreet Infamous team on their Legacy Series and Prohibition Proof bourbons earning Gold, and their Summer Wheat Bourbon receiving Double Gold,” said Michele Tell, Executive Director of the PR%F Awards and PR%F The Magazine.“Our judges are highly experienced industry buyers who know quality when they taste it. These results speak to the caliber of Broadstreet Infamous' debut releases, and the team should be very proud of this accomplishment.”
The awards come as the Georgia-based brand continues to expand distribution statewide through Savannah Distributing, Georgia's largest distributor, while accelerating national brand awareness through strategic partnerships, media exposure, and retail activations.
With PR%F-certified, award-winning bourbons, Broadstreet Infamous continues to establish itself as one of the most compelling emerging whiskey brands in the American craft spirits landscape.
Broadstreet Infamous award winning debut bourbons are available for purchase in 41 states (and DC) now at via BIG THIRST at .
For Georgia Distribution Inquiries contact Savannah Distributing Co. Inc. at 678-380-1212
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Learn more about:
Broadstreet Infamous:
PR%F Awards:
Savannah Distributing Co:
Matthew Kiichi Heafy:
Atlanta Gladiators:
