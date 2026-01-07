403
TSX Opens Wednesday With Losses
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, easing from two consecutive sessions of record highs, as a pause in the precious metals rally pushed material stocks down.
The TSX crumbled 274.49 points to open Wednesday at 32,132.53
The Canadian dollar restored 0.10 cents to 72.48 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange advanced 13.25 points, or 1.3%, to 1,033.96.
Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups went south in the first hour, weighed most by gold, down 3.5%, materials, off 3.4%, and energy, off 1.1%.
The four gainers were led by consumer staples, up 0.5%, utilities, better 0.4%, and real-estate, ahead 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to a fresh record high on Wednesday, building on its strong start to 2026.
The 30-stock index added 11.89 points, or 1%, to 49,473.97, building on Tuesday's all-time high.
The much-broader index poked ahead 8.64 points to 6,953.46.
The NASDAQ grabbed 55.17 points to 23,602.34.
Crude oil prices dropped on the heels of President Donald Trump saying that interim authorities in Venezuela will be turning over as much as 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S., spurring concerns over increasing oil supply.
In contrast, shares of oil refiners such as Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum gained 4% and 2%, respectively, after sources told the media that oil sales from Venezuela will continue indefinitely and sanctions would be reduced.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, pointing yields up to 4.14% from Tuesday's 4.17%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid 54 cents to $56.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices stumbled $34.40 to $4,461.70.
