Apollo Biowellness, Inc., Announces Expiration Of Letter Of Intent, Negotiations Continue

North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTCID: KOAN) (the "Company"), announces that the Letter of Intent between the Company and Revive Regenerative, Inc., dated September 12, 2025, (the "LOI") has expired and it no longer in effect.







The LOI contained a proposed closing date of October 31, 2025, unless extension was provided in writing by the parties. No such extension was ever provided by either party; therefore, the current Letter of Intent is null and void. There are significant negotiations continuing on newly restructured partnership between the companies, in addition, the Company (Apollo) is actively seeking other opportunities and options that have been presented to it, in addition to the partnership with Revive Regenerative.

Additionally, the Company is aware of the Legal Issues with respect to Jay Lucas and Lucas Brand Equity. Mr. Lucas was a member of the Board of Directors of the Company for all of 2024. He was formally removed from the Board in March 2025, upon mutually agreeable terms, for business reasons. He has not had any contact or relationship with the Company since March 2025. Lucas Brand Equity had previously contracted with the Company to raise capital for the Company, but only a very minimal amount of money was raised, which is properly noted on the Company's Financials.

Lucas Brand Equity and Jay Lucas are in no way legally contractually or affiliated with LB Equity Advisors Inc. LB Equity Advisors, Inc., has no connection of any kind with Mr. Lucas.

The Company and its legal counsel are investigating any relationship with Mr. Lucas to ensure that the Company was in full compliance in the past with all laws regarding its affiliation with Mr. Lucas.

James W. Zimbler, President and CEO, stated, "The Letter of Intent with Revive Regenerative, Inc., has ended, and negotiations on a new partnership continue and we are hopeful of a continuing relationship and a new partnership going forward. In addition, we are exploring other potential business opportunities. We are aware of the unfortunate legal problems of Mr. Lucas and want to emphasize that he has no connection with the Company at all since March of 2025. We wish him well. The Company will provide updates on the new developments in the days ahead."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

