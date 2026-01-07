Ukraine Has Not Received New Air Defense Systems From US Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this at a meeting with journalists, commenting on whether the air defense deliveries planned for 2026 from European partners are progressing and whether there is any development regarding U.S. air defense assistance.

"As for systems from the United States – no new systems have arrived. As for missiles – they are coming gradually, but we want this process to speed up. Very much. And once again, we are asking the United States. As for the Europeans, I especially want to thank Norway. I will not go into details," he said.

Zelensky noted that air defense remains a top priority for his team. He added that this issue was discussed during his visit to the residence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago in December 2025, as well as at the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on January 6. According to him, during yesterday's meeting he informed European partners in detail about which systems urgently need missile replenishment.

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing took place in Paris on January 6. Earlier, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that the Ukrainian delegation in Paris was continuing peace negotiations and added that "there are already concrete results."