Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size To Reach USD 150.00 Billion In 2033

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 7, 2026 5:28 am - The Mobile Virtual Network Operator market was valued at USD 89.26 billion in 2025 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%.

January 07, 2026 - Growing demand for affordable mobile services is accelerating market revenue growth. This trend is helping operators with low-cost offerings expand their subscriber bases, especially MVNOs that lease network capacity at competitive rates and transfer the cost benefits to customers. In the UK, MVNO subscriptions increased by 9.8% in 2024, far outpacing the 0.7% growth recorded by traditional operators, highlighting rising consumer price sensitivity. A similar pattern is evident in the U.S., where MVNOs are gaining traction through value-driven unlimited data plans and family bundles that deliver noticeably better pricing than those offered by established carriers.

Rising smartphone usage and faster internet adoption are expanding the base of digitally connected consumers. This trend is enhancing market prospects for MVNOs that operate on cost-efficient data and voice service models. By October 2025, global internet users reached 6.04 billion, accounting for about 73.2% of the world's population, with nearly 294 million new users added over the year. The rapid increase in smartphone adoption and internet usage is expanding the addressable customer base for MVNOs. Cost-focused data and voice plans are attracting price-sensitive users, leading to higher subscriber additions, improved utilization of leased network capacity.

However, limited network control and quality assurance are restraining revenue growth of the market, as MVNOs depend entirely on host mobile network operators for coverage, capacity, and service performance. This dependence restricts their ability to manage network congestion, optimize data speeds, or quickly resolve service disruptions, leading to inconsistent user experiences. Service quality issues increase customer dissatisfaction and churn, making it difficult for MVNOs to retain subscribers or command premium pricing.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on the operational model, the mobile virtual network operator market is segmented into full MVNO, service Provider MVNO, and reseller MVNO.

The Full MVNO segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, driven by operators' higher level of control over core network functions. These providers independently handle billing, customer information, authentication, and service delivery, rather than relying on host network systems. This operational independence supports flexible pricing strategies, tailored service bundles, and stronger differentiation compared with Light MVNOs that depend heavily on MNO platforms. In June 2025, IXT launched a new full MVNO aimed at simplifying global IoT connectivity, with a focus on scalable, future-ready solutions for IoT-driven enterprises. As a full MVNO, IXT operates and manages its own core network infrastructure across multiple continents.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

North America generated the largest share of market revenue in 2025, driven by strong demand for affordable and flexible mobile services, along with extensive 5G deployment and high smartphone adoption. Consumers in the region are increasingly gravitating toward low-cost, data-focused plans from MVNOs. Established wholesale agreements with major carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T provide MVNOs with access to advanced network capabilities, allowing them to offer high-quality connectivity without significant infrastructure spending. Growth in digital onboarding, rising eSIM usage, and flexible device financing options are further supporting revenue expansion in the regional market.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is characterised by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oLycamobile

oTracFone Wireless, Inc (Verizon)

oGiffgaff

oBoost Mobile

oVirgin Mobile

oConsumer Cellular

oCricket Wireless LLC (AT&T)

oTesco Mobile

oLebara Mobile

oGoogle Fi Wireless (Google)

oRed Pocket Mobile

oFreedomPop

oTing Mobile

oCubic Telecom

oXfinity Mobile

oSky Mobile

Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors:

Subex: In October 2025, Subex won a significant $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands. The deal involves implementing a unified platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement over a six-year period, with an option to extend for two more years. The platform will consolidate multiple wholesale services into a single system for billing, rating, and reporting, improving operational efficiency while reducing overall costs.

Qvantel: In October 2025, Qvantel, a leading digital BSS provider, announced that it had been selected by Giga Mobiili as a strategic partner to support the launch and long-term growth of its new MVNO operations in Finland. Giga Mobiili, which is owned by Finnish electronics retailer Gigantti Oy. By deploying Qvantel Flex BSS on AWS, the company aims to challenge established operators through straightforward, customer-centric mobile subscription offerings.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global mobile virtual network operator market on the basis of operational model, service type, application, network technology, end-use and region:

.Operational Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2033)

oFull MVNO

oService Provider MVNO

oReseller MVNO

.Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2033)

oVoice Services

oData Services

oMessaging Service

oValue-Added Services (VAS)

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2033)

oBusiness

oDiscount

oCellular M2M

oMedia

oMigrant

oRetail

oRoaming

oTelecom Wholesale

oOthers

.Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2033)

o2G/3G

o4G/LTE

o3.5G

o5G

oSatellite/NTN

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2033)

oIndividual Consumer

oEnterprise

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2033)

North America

g Countries

h of Europe

Asia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

Latin America

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

