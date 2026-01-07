403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Living Urn's Tree Nurseries Are Well Stocked In Anticipation Of Continued Strong Demand In 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Biolife, LLC is pleased to announce that its Tennessee and Colorado tree nurseries are well stocked with thousands of premium trees and shrubs (over 90 species) to supply an increase in demand in 2026 for The Living Urn ®, America's leading bio urn and planting system. This includes evergreens, willows, maples, oaks, lilacs, crape myrtles, flowering cherry, and fruit trees, among many other tree and shrub options.
Mark Brewer, company President commented,“The patented Living Urn has been used in tens of thousands of memorials and orders continue to grow significantly each year. Many people love the idea of a living memorial and growing a vibrant tree from a bio urn holding the ashes of a loved one. We're catering to this growing movement and based on trends we're seeing now, expect another year of significant growth in 2026.”
“Driving this demand is an increased awareness of this uplifting memorial option and the fact that The Living Urn is designed to use actual trees, not seeds or tiny saplings. Because of this and the overall design and functionality of The Living Urn, it helps ensure that families have success in growing a thriving living memory of a loved one or pet.”
Brewer continues,“To supply the expected strong growth this year, we've committed to growing more trees and having our tree nurseries stocked at increased levels so we can continue to ensure that all trees are shipped on-time and when families are ready to plant.”
Upon ordering, The Living Urn's bio urn and planting system ships right away and a healthy young two-to-four foot tree or shrub of choice will ship on-demand and directly from a Living Urn tree nursery.
Click here to learn more and see the tree and shrub options offered with The Living Urn in your area.
About Biolife, LLC
Based in Colorado, Biolife is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and hundreds of other unique urns and keepsakes. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Mark Brewer, company President commented,“The patented Living Urn has been used in tens of thousands of memorials and orders continue to grow significantly each year. Many people love the idea of a living memorial and growing a vibrant tree from a bio urn holding the ashes of a loved one. We're catering to this growing movement and based on trends we're seeing now, expect another year of significant growth in 2026.”
“Driving this demand is an increased awareness of this uplifting memorial option and the fact that The Living Urn is designed to use actual trees, not seeds or tiny saplings. Because of this and the overall design and functionality of The Living Urn, it helps ensure that families have success in growing a thriving living memory of a loved one or pet.”
Brewer continues,“To supply the expected strong growth this year, we've committed to growing more trees and having our tree nurseries stocked at increased levels so we can continue to ensure that all trees are shipped on-time and when families are ready to plant.”
Upon ordering, The Living Urn's bio urn and planting system ships right away and a healthy young two-to-four foot tree or shrub of choice will ship on-demand and directly from a Living Urn tree nursery.
Click here to learn more and see the tree and shrub options offered with The Living Urn in your area.
About Biolife, LLC
Based in Colorado, Biolife is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and hundreds of other unique urns and keepsakes. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment