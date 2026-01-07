Nuphy Unveils Next-Gen Keyboards At CES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Playfully Serious” design transforms typing and gaming experiences

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuPhy, a next-generation keyboard and input device brand, is making its CES 2026 debut with a lineup of innovative keyboards designed to transform typing and gaming experiences. The debut highlights NuPhy's signature“Playfully Serious” philosophy, proving that professional work tools can be both functional and fun.

“Our philosophy is simple,” says Reo, CEO of NuPhy,“Work doesn't have to be boring. Even serious tasks can be inspiring when your tools are designed to engage your focus, rhythm, and creativity.” This“Playfully Serious” ethos drives NuPhy's expanding product lines, from office companions to high-performance gaming keyboards.









Why NuPhy Stands Out

Before the Air Series, ultra-thin keyboards were often associated with compromise-higher wireless latency, conservative performance tuning, and limited suitability for intensive typing.

NuPhy challenged that assumption head-on. With a fully optimized 2.4GHz wireless connection at a 1000Hz polling rate, an advanced chipset, and a complete latency optimization pipeline, NuPhy delivers a wireless experience that, in everyday use, is nearly indistinguishable from wired performance.

What also sets NuPhy apart is how its technology disappears into the experience. NuPhy IO 2.0, the brand's self-developed driver, runs entirely in the browser, letting users customize keys and lighting in seconds-no downloads, no friction, just instant control.

Designed around real-world use rather than showroom specifications, NuPhy keyboards have earned a growing following among engineers and creators in Silicon Valley. For those who spend their days building, coding, and designing, NuPhy has become a quiet constant-reliable, expressive, and never distracting.

At the keyboard level, NuPhy's Low-profile Nano Switch 3.0 -co-developed with Gateron- delivers a smooth, stable feel that stays comfortable during long hours of use, while the Silent Pink Switch keeps typing quietly focused in shared spaces. Paired with NuPhy's signature customizable aesthetics, each keyboard feels less like a tool and more like a natural extension of the workspace, setting the foundation for the Air, Kick75, WH80, and Halo series.