Dome Fest West Presents Opera Parallèle's Award-Winning Everest: Opera In The Planetarium At Clark Planetarium

Dome Fest West Presents Opera Parallèle's Award-Winning Everest: Opera In The Planetarium At Clark Planetarium
Based on the true events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, widely known through Jon Krakauer's Into Thin Air and the 1998 MacGillivray Freeman IMAX documentary, the film explores the extremes of human endurance, moral choice, and the fragile beauty of the human spirit.
Created specifically for immersive environments, Everest: Opera in the Planetarium uses motion-capture animation and striking graphic-novel–inspired visuals to reimagine opera for the dome. These bold visual elements intensify Talbot's sweeping score and Scheer's emotionally resonant libretto, creating a visceral, enveloping experience that could only exist in immersive cinema.
"Everest: Opera in the Planetarium connects across so many worlds, opera, mountaineering, true stories, music, cinema, and visual art, and invites audiences to find their own way into the story," said Daniel Harvey, Executive Director & Producer of Opera Parallèle. "Whether drawn by the human drama, the mountain itself, or the beauty of the sound and image, Everest offers a deeply personal journey."
Presented at the Clark Planetarium through Dome Fest West Presents, this special engagement reflects Dome Fest West's ongoing commitment to bringing award-winning fulldome and immersive works to new audiences beyond the festival itself, bridging the worlds of immersive cinema, live performance, and cultural storytelling.
"We're incredibly excited to share Everest: Opera in the Planetarium with Salt Lake City audiences," said Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "This work exemplifies what Dome Fest West stands for, bold artistic experimentation, technical excellence, and the power of immersive media to transform how stories are experienced. Whether this is someone's first dome film or their hundredth, Everest is the kind of experience that stays with you."
Everest: Opera in the Planetarium will screen for a 10-show limited engagement beginning Thursday, January 15, 2026 and runs through Sunday, January 25, 2026. Tickets are available now at
About Opera Parallèle
Founded in 2010 by conductor Nicole Paiement in San Francisco, a city defined by the intersection of art and technology, Opera Parallèle reimagines opera for the modern world. The company develops and produces contemporary opera, commissioning new works and re-orchestrating modern masterworks to reveal fresh perspectives. Championing living artists and creative collaboration, Opera Parallèle unites music, design, and technology to tell socially relevant stories that explore the depth of the human condition.
About Clark Planetarium
Clark Planetarium is Utah's gateway to space science, inspiring curiosity and discovery for visitors of all ages. Located at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City, the Planetarium features breathtaking IMAX films, immersive live shows in the Hansen Dome Theatre, and three floors of free, hands-on exhibits exploring astronomy, Earth science, and cutting-edge technology. Through engaging programs, school partnerships, and public events, Clark Planetarium connects science to everyday life and fuels a lifelong passion for learning.
