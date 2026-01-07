403
Today Media Promotes Jack Martinelli To Associate Publisher Of 914INC. Magazine
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Today Media announced the promotion of Jack Martinelli to Associate Publisher of 914INC. Magazine, reflecting his high-volume sales performance, strategic leadership, and expanding role in driving revenue growth for the brand.
In this role, Martinelli will work in close collaboration with Steve Aaron, Publisher of Today Media, to advance 914INC.'s go-to-market strategy, aligning sales, marketing, editorial, and experiential platforms to deliver scalable, integrated solutions for business partners.
“Jack is a proven revenue leader who understands how to build and take sophisticated media programs to market,” said Aaron.“His ability to drive results while thinking strategically about growth makes him a key partner as we continue to strengthen 914INC.'s position in the regional business landscape.”
Martinelli has consistently ranked among Today Media's top-performing sales executives, known for expanding client relationships through multi-platform partnerships that drive long-term value and measurable impact.
In 2026, 914INC. is sharpening its focus on executive-level audiences through expanded live events, the launch of the Book of Lists, and enhanced thought-leadership platforms designed to connect business leaders with actionable insight and influence.
“I'm excited to collaborate closely with Steve and the broader leadership team as we continue to build momentum,” said Martinelli.“914INC. has a powerful opportunity to grow its impact, and I'm proud to help shape a go-to-market strategy that delivers value for both our audience and our partners.”
Today Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East
Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering
content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly
regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications.
The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business
opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in
Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New
York and Philadelphia's western suburbs.
