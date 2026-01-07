LH Committee Reviews 24 Violations In 2024 GAM Audit Bureau Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 7 (Petra) – The Lower House Finance Committee, chaired by Nimer Sulaihat, on Wednesday discussed the Audit Bureau's 2024 report for the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM).Talking at the meeting, Suleihat said the committee reviewed the violations and clarifications contained in the bureau's report, which features 24 complaints and reports filed against the municipality.Suleihat added that 1 complaint was referred to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC).The committee also reviewed 3 audit findings, comprised of 14 points of clarification, 1 of which was referred to the judiciary.Additionally, he noted the committee requested the municipality to send detailed data to the bureau, outlining its measures to address the violations and clarifications mentioned in the report.Meanwhile, committee members called for enhancing joint cooperation to address all the issues in the report.The MPs emphasized the importance of the bureau's oversight role in monitoring the financial and administrative performance of government institutions.In turn, GAM City Director Ahmed Malkawi affirmed commitment to rectifying any violations or irregularities identified in the bureau's inquiries and observations by launching a joint working committee.Malkawi added that this committee resolves approximately 80% of all inquiries within the established legal and administrative frameworks.The municipality, he noted, has launched a digitizing project, which aims to restructure administrative and service-based procedures and deliver them online that would contribute to increasing efficiency and improving quality of services provided to citizens.