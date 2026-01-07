Azerbaijan And Syria Join Forces To Establish Business Council

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An Azerbaijani-Syrian Business Council is planned to be established, Trend reports via the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

In this context, local companies looking to expand into the Syrian market or explore opportunities in trade, investment, IT, construction, manufacturing, industry, services, and other sectors are encouraged to connect with the AZPROMO for guidance and support.

"The Azerbaijan-Syria Business Council is planned to be established to develop trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Syria and expand business cooperation.

As part of this program, local companies interested in cooperation with the Syrian market and working in the fields of trade, investment, information technology, construction, manufacturing, industry, services, and other areas are invited to participate in the Azerbaijan-Syria Business Council," the statement reads.

Economic and trade relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Syrian Arab Republic are showing remarkable growth. According to the State Customs Committee, the volume of trade transactions between the two countries from January through November 2025 reached $91.8 million, marking an increase of $90.9 million, or 92.1 times, compared to the same period in 2024.

This surge in exports from Azerbaijan to Syria is largely driven by the start of Azerbaijani gas deliveries via Türkiye, which began on August 2, 2025. In the first stage of the project, the plan is to export 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Syria. The gas is transported through the Turkish city of Kilis to power plants in Aleppo and Homs, where it is used for electricity generation. The project is expected to boost electricity production capacity by 1,200–1,300 megawatts.

According to the State Statistics Committee, from the start of Azerbaijani gas exports to Syria on August 2, 2025, until November 1, 153.1 million cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form were exported, valued at $52.5 million.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.